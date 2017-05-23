Grandfather of Cape Coral drowning vi...

Grandfather of Cape Coral drowning victims breaks his silence

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBC2 News

A grandfather is breaking his silence after his two young grandchildren drowned at their Cape Coral condo complex last week. "I was sleeping and next thing I know, I heard [my son-in-law] screaming, 'They're in the pool,'" said Barry Murphy, who used to live at the complex with his daughter, son-in-law, and their two kids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10) 9 hr Mister T 79
Raybo frank fake pastor aka child molester 9 hr SuperNose 2
News Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim... Tue Grant 1
News Life saver donuts to bring water safety awareness May 19 Edith 2
News SWFL gained nearly 3,200 new private-sector job... May 19 Prophecy 1
News Proposed Naples high-rise receives backlash fro... May 19 Cuban Coffee 1
News Woman arrested following Collier high-speed chase May 19 Cuban Coffee 1
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,567 • Total comments across all topics: 281,274,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC