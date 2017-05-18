Former Naples bank officer pleads gui...

Former Naples bank officer pleads guilty in mortgage fraud scheme

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Ross D. Pickard, 63, faces five years in federal prison on charges of conspiracy to commit loan and credit application fraud. According to the plea agreement, Pickard was a senior loan officer at JP Morgan Chase Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed Naples high-rise receives backlash fro... 1 hr Cuban Coffee 1
News Woman arrested following Collier high-speed chase 2 hr Cuban Coffee 1
News Life saver donuts to bring water safety awareness 2 hr Cuban Coffee 1
News Man calls 911 in Florida to ask to be deported Wed Edmund 2
News Festival to bring eats, tunes to Naples May 13 Cuban Coffee 1
News Collier elementary school teacher accused of as... May 13 Cuban Coffee 1
News Miccosukee tribe accuses Collier officials of d... May 13 Cuban Coffee 1
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,267 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC