Florida Man Gets 30 Years for Running Child Porn Website
A Florida man identified by federal prosecutors as the creator and lead administrator of what's thought to be the world's largest child-pornography website has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. The FBI said in a news release Friday that 58-year-old Steven W. Chase of Naples, Florida, was sentenced this week in a federal courtroom in North Carolina.
