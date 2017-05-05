Florida man gets 30 years for running child porn website

A Florida man who federal prosecutors said was the creator and lead administrator of what's thought to be the world's largest child-pornography website has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, the FBI announced Friday. Steven W. Chase, 58, of Naples, Florida, was sentenced this week in a federal courtroom in North Carolina on multiple child- pornography and child-exploitation charges, the agency said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.