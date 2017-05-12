FHP to increase patrols for drunk dri...

FHP to increase patrols for drunk drivers in SWFL

13 hrs ago

However, the Florida Highway Patrol is concerned about the potential increase of drunk drivers after two suspected DUI crashes were reported in Collier County within the last 24 hours. The first occurred Thursday around 7:45 p.m. Deayn Christie Paul was hospitalized after she slammed her Mercedes into another car on Airport Pulling Road south of Pelican Marsh Boulevard, Collier deputies said.

Naples, FL

