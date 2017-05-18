Drunk driving Collier probation officer arrested
Roberto Alfonzo was pulled over on Saturday at 3:15 a.m. after deputies caught him speeding down Pine Ridge Road and constantly changing lanes. At first, when they deputy turned his lights on, Alfonzo stopped in the middle of the roadway.
