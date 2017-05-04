Collier deputies remind drivers to lo...

Collier deputies remind drivers to lock cars amid recent burglaries

NAPLES, Fla. Deputies went door-to-door in the Palm River community, warning residents to lock their doors as part of a burglary prevention program.

