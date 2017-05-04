Child Porn Site 'Playpen' Creator Steven Chase Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison
Steven W. Chase, 58, of Naples, Florida, creator and administrator of the "dark web" child porn site Playpen has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to a report from Global News. Chase was sentenced in a North Carolina courtroom on multiple charges of child pornography and child exploitation.
