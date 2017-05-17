Bruce Sudano sad that Donna Summer is...

Bruce Sudano sad that Donna Summer is missing daughters' achievements

Bruce Sudano admits his biggest "regret" is that his late wife Donna Summer is no longer around to watch their children do so well in their lives. On Wednesday it was five years to the day since the legendary 'Queen of Disco' singer died from lung cancer 2012 aged 63, at the couple's home in Naples, Florida.

