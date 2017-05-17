Bruce Sudano sad that Donna Summer is missing daughters' achievements
Bruce Sudano admits his biggest "regret" is that his late wife Donna Summer is no longer around to watch their children do so well in their lives. On Wednesday it was five years to the day since the legendary 'Queen of Disco' singer died from lung cancer 2012 aged 63, at the couple's home in Naples, Florida.
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man calls 911 in Florida to ask to be deported
|May 14
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Festival to bring eats, tunes to Naples
|May 13
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Collier elementary school teacher accused of as...
|May 13
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Miccosukee tribe accuses Collier officials of d...
|May 13
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|May 11
|cro
|77
|Over the Bridge to a Reel Catch: Bill's Steak a...
|May 7
|Edmund
|2
|2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tucker...
|May 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
