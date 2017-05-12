Book Launch Raises Money for Kiwanis

Naples Event Divas, in collaboration with Collier County Commissioner Donna Fiala and Simeris Alliance, hosted the dedication and reveal of the new book "The People's Commissioner: Donna Fiala." In just two short hours, readers who supported the commissioner, the mission of the event, and the book, helped raise over $1,000 for the East Naples Kiwanis Foundation.

