Bonita Springs fastest-growing city in state

Sandwiched between Naples and Fort Myers now lies the fastest-growing city in Florida and one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. The U.S. Census Bureau says Bonita Springs is growing faster than any other city in Florida and has the 8th fastest growth rate in the country.

