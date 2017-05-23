Big Impressions by Little Artists
Lisa Gruenloh and Kathy Bamberg served as co-chairs. Four artists, who worked with the children that attend CCCR's early childhood education programs to create their "masterpieces," included Mona Lisa Johns, Kerri Meehan, Amanda Jaron, and Marcus Zotter.
