Beachgoers to bring appetite for Fort Myers Beach festival
If you're heading to Fort Myers Beach on Sunday, bring your appetite with you for the 22nd annual Taste of the Beach. A total of 16 restaurants are set up along with vendors from noon until 4 p.m. There will also be live music to enjoy.
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over the Bridge to a Reel Catch: Bill's Steak a...
|Sun
|Edmund
|2
|2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tucker...
|May 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|New plan aims to inject life into vacant Naples...
|May 2
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|May 1
|Horn1
|76
|Fewer Cuban rafts trying to reach US soil along...
|Apr 29
|Willy
|2
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Apr 29
|joe
|16
|Rule change lets boats approach Naples Pier, sp...
|Apr 24
|Edith
|2
