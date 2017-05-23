5 things to know for Monday, May 22nd
A Naples man was arrested after he allegedly picked up a young boy and started walking off with him at the Coastland Mall. Collier County deputies say witness watched 46-year-old Donald Hayes on Saturday follow the family through the mall and then said he'd give them $100 to talk with him.
