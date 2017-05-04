2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tuckers Grade
There are 1 comment on the NBC2 News story from Yesterday, titled 2,400 homes to be built in Punta Gorda's Tuckers Grade. In it, NBC2 News reports that:
It's a huge piece of land you've probably passed many times and now it's finally getting developed. Lely Development Corp. out of Naples spent $6.5 million to buy the land.
#1 Yesterday
Anyone who has been dreaming of being nestled between 41 and I-75 will soon have their chance to live their dreams.
