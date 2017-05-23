1-month-old Naples baby suffocated to...

1-month-old Naples baby suffocated to death, had cocaine in system

NAPLES, Fla. A 1-month-old girl who died last year was suffocated to death and had cocaine in her system, according to an affidavit report released Tuesday.

