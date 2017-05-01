Winning in Real Estate: How One Woman...

Winning in Real Estate: How One Woman Has Found Multimillion-Dollar Success

Jane Bond reached a recent landmark in her career: She represented the owners of a Naples, Florida, residential property that traded in eight days for a record-breaking $14.75 million. Bond, who began her career in New York's and Los Angeles' entertainment and interior design industries and transitioned into real estate, has made her mark in the Florida market.

