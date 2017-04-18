Wildfires Force Thousands to Evacuate...

Wildfires Force Thousands to Evacuate in Collier County

Read more: NBC Miami

Thousands of residents in southwest Florida were forced to evacuate Saturday due to a fast moving wildfire that charred trees, scorched brush, and destroyed homes. The monstrous fire rapidly spread across 5,500 acres in Collier County Friday night.

