Why employees stay at the Best Places...

Why employees stay at the Best Places to Work

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Plastics News

If you want to make your company a great place to work, how about starting by developing a corporate culture and listening to employees? If you really want to go the extra mile, how about picking up the tab for them to see a lawyer? A panel of 2017 Best Places to Work award winners talked about what makes their companies special at the Plastics News Executive Forum in Naples, Fla. Donald Starkey, Progressive Components' co-owner and chairman, said the company gives employees a professional services benefit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naples Zoo provides Easter celebrations Apr 18 Ezra 2
News Historical Society to propose initiatives to ke... Apr 18 Ezra 2
News Supporting Lupus Awareness Apr 16 NOYFB 2
News Man arrested for attempting to cash fake check ... Apr 16 Cuban Coffee 1
News Women arrested in Naples prostitution ring Apr 14 TNNF 2
Bicycle repair Apr 14 Macaroon 3
News 2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers strip club ... Apr 6 Club man 2
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,374 • Total comments across all topics: 280,469,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC