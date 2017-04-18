Why employees stay at the Best Places to Work
If you want to make your company a great place to work, how about starting by developing a corporate culture and listening to employees? If you really want to go the extra mile, how about picking up the tab for them to see a lawyer? A panel of 2017 Best Places to Work award winners talked about what makes their companies special at the Plastics News Executive Forum in Naples, Fla. Donald Starkey, Progressive Components' co-owner and chairman, said the company gives employees a professional services benefit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naples Zoo provides Easter celebrations
|Apr 18
|Ezra
|2
|Historical Society to propose initiatives to ke...
|Apr 18
|Ezra
|2
|Supporting Lupus Awareness
|Apr 16
|NOYFB
|2
|Man arrested for attempting to cash fake check ...
|Apr 16
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Women arrested in Naples prostitution ring
|Apr 14
|TNNF
|2
|Bicycle repair
|Apr 14
|Macaroon
|3
|2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers strip club ...
|Apr 6
|Club man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC