Weather Blog: Fort Myers snaps 82-year-old rain record
Weather Blog: Fort Myers snaps 82-year-old rain record - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida Fort Myers scored the meteorological equivalent of a grand slam on Sunday when record rain fell over parts of the area. Though nearly every community in Lee and Collier Counties saw at least some rain today, the standout winner was Fort Myers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|22 hr
|Trump s Birtherex...
|13
|Founder of Modern Widows Club researches Osa Jo...
|Sun
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Art Advice and List of 2017 Workshops with Lee ...
|Sun
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Rule change lets boats approach Naples Pier, sp...
|Sun
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Why employees stay at the Best Places to Work
|Sun
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Naples Zoo provides Easter celebrations
|Apr 18
|Ezra
|2
|Historical Society to propose initiatives to ke...
|Apr 18
|Ezra
|2
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC