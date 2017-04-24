The show has a new name and new aircraft.
Allan Young is chairman of the board for the South Florida Ford Dealers, and the owner of Wayne Akers Ford in Lake Worth. The agency is a high-tech facility with a lobby that has hosted art shows and community events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Tue
|well hung in estero
|74
|Rule change lets boats approach Naples Pier, sp...
|Mon
|Edith
|2
|Art Advice and List of 2017 Workshops with Lee ...
|Mon
|Edith
|2
|Founder of Modern Widows Club researches Osa Jo...
|Mon
|Edith
|2
|Why employees stay at the Best Places to Work
|Mon
|Edith
|2
|Naples Zoo provides Easter celebrations
|Apr 18
|Ezra
|2
|Historical Society to propose initiatives to ke...
|Apr 18
|Ezra
|2
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC