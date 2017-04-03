The Fraternity -- An International Community of Young Priests Release Debut Album 'Requiem'

Featuring 20 Tracks of Sublime Chant/Polyphonic Repertoire Available May 12, 2017 Click Here to Watch Beautiful Feature Video Contact: Monica Fitzgibbons , De Montfort Music , 602-999-2697 NAPLES, Fla., April 7, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- An international community of young priests known as The Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter, or "The Fraternity" as they have lovingly been referred to, includes some of today's most skilled and committed singers of Gregorian chant. The community has been preparing to present ancient melodies anew, on the album Requiem , to be released on May 12, 2017 through their new international collaboration with De Montfort Music/Sony Classical.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.