SWFL Veterans to Share Their Stories ...

SWFL Veterans to Share Their Stories in Local 'Performances'

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Gulfshore Life

Southwest Florida veterans Jason Calabrese, Tim Durham, Joseph Cofield and Peter Slota will share their experiences at Telling: Southwest Florida ust about 1 percent of American adults serve in the U.S. military. The other 99 percent of us have no idea what their jobs are like, how it feels to experience combat or what it means to serve an organization that most of us have reduced to stereotypes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gulfshore Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10) Tue well hung in estero 74
News Rule change lets boats approach Naples Pier, sp... Mon Edith 2
News Art Advice and List of 2017 Workshops with Lee ... Mon Edith 2
News Founder of Modern Widows Club researches Osa Jo... Mon Edith 2
News Why employees stay at the Best Places to Work Mon Edith 2
News Naples Zoo provides Easter celebrations Apr 18 Ezra 2
News Historical Society to propose initiatives to ke... Apr 18 Ezra 2
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,589,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC