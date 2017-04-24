SWFL Veterans to Share Their Stories in Local 'Performances'
Southwest Florida veterans Jason Calabrese, Tim Durham, Joseph Cofield and Peter Slota will share their experiences at Telling: Southwest Florida ust about 1 percent of American adults serve in the U.S. military. The other 99 percent of us have no idea what their jobs are like, how it feels to experience combat or what it means to serve an organization that most of us have reduced to stereotypes.
