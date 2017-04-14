Supporting Lupus Awareness

Supporting Lupus Awareness

There are 2 comments on the Coastal Breeze News story from Friday, titled Supporting Lupus Awareness. In it, Coastal Breeze News reports that:

The Marco Island/Naples Lupus Support Group held a Purple Party in the Park at Sugden Regional Park in Naples on March 11. The purpose of the gathering was to raise awareness and help raise funds for research of the cruel and unpredictable malady. Approximately 250 people turned out to offer support and walk the one and a half mile route around the beautiful sixty-acre fresh water lake in honor of current patients and those lost to the disease.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cuban Coffee

Ruston, LA

#1 Yesterday
Great cause -- raising funds and awareness for Lupus research
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
NOYFB

Lehigh Acres, FL

#2 18 hrs ago
Cuban Coffee wrote:
Great cause -- raising funds and awareness for Lupus research
Delmonado verianis wetonada es frequetnio
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested for attempting to cash fake check ... Sun Cuban Coffee 1
News Women arrested in Naples prostitution ring Fri TNNF 2
Bicycle repair Apr 14 Macaroon 3
News 2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers strip club ... Apr 6 Club man 2
Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10) Apr 1 Piter 73
News Manatee County woman accused of... Mar 30 andet1987 3
News Armed robber forces victims to strip in Collier... Mar 25 indaslammer 2
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,363,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC