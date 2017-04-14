Supporting Lupus Awareness
There are 2 comments on the Coastal Breeze News story from Friday, titled Supporting Lupus Awareness. In it, Coastal Breeze News reports that:
The Marco Island/Naples Lupus Support Group held a Purple Party in the Park at Sugden Regional Park in Naples on March 11. The purpose of the gathering was to raise awareness and help raise funds for research of the cruel and unpredictable malady. Approximately 250 people turned out to offer support and walk the one and a half mile route around the beautiful sixty-acre fresh water lake in honor of current patients and those lost to the disease.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
|
#1 Yesterday
Great cause -- raising funds and awareness for Lupus research
|
#2 18 hrs ago
Delmonado verianis wetonada es frequetnio
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested for attempting to cash fake check ...
|Sun
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Women arrested in Naples prostitution ring
|Fri
|TNNF
|2
|Bicycle repair
|Apr 14
|Macaroon
|3
|2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers strip club ...
|Apr 6
|Club man
|2
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Apr 1
|Piter
|73
|Manatee County woman accused of...
|Mar 30
|andet1987
|3
|Armed robber forces victims to strip in Collier...
|Mar 25
|indaslammer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC