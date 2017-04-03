Silverspot Trilogya s Better Bites

Silverspot Trilogya s Better Bites

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Gulfshore Life

So when the company announced several months back it was redoing its food offerings by partnering with the David Burke Group , it was exciting news for foodies and cinemaphiles. The new concession-stand menu, "Trilogy in a Box," has been released, and it's a mix of a dozen or so items, like mini BLT lobster rolls, pulled pork sliders, chili, personal pizzas and guacamole with "angry" chips .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gulfshore Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10) Apr 1 Piter 73
News Manatee County woman accused of... Mar 30 andet1987 3
News Armed robber forces victims to strip in Collier... Mar 25 indaslammer 2
News Suspect search underway after Naples bank robbery Mar 25 indaslammer 2
Veronawalk (Nov '14) Mar 18 VW Resident 9
News Collier man arrested for allegedly torching ex-... Mar 15 Edith 2
News Faux freckles trend follows permanent makeup ta... Mar 15 Edith 2
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,315 • Total comments across all topics: 280,098,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC