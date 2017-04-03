Shop for Your New Naples Home by London Bay Homes on 5th Avenue South
One of the best shopping destinations in Naples with a variety of boutiques selling everything from fine European-style menswear and unique jewelry to your next designer bag. Between trying on shoes and savoring the miso-marinated Chilean seabass next door at Caf Lurcat, you can also shop for your new Naples home built by award-winning London Bay Homes .
