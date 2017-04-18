Rule change lets boats approach Naples Pier, sparking worry
NAPLES, Fla. Fishing, bird-watching and dolphin-spotting are some of the reasons why people go to the Naples Pier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naples Zoo provides Easter celebrations
|20 hr
|Ezra
|2
|Historical Society to propose initiatives to ke...
|20 hr
|Ezra
|2
|Supporting Lupus Awareness
|Sun
|NOYFB
|2
|Man arrested for attempting to cash fake check ...
|Apr 16
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Women arrested in Naples prostitution ring
|Apr 14
|TNNF
|2
|Bicycle repair
|Apr 14
|Macaroon
|3
|2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers strip club ...
|Apr 6
|Club man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC