RMC Group Names Mitchell as President of U.K. Operation

RMC Group, a Naples, Fla.-based consortium of leading insurance and actuarial consulting firms, announced that Ryan S. Mitchell has been named president of its U.K.-based operation. Working out of RMC's London office, Mitchell will coordinate and oversee RMC's European reinsurance operations, the company said in a statement.

