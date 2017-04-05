RMC Group Names Mitchell as President of U.K. Operation
RMC Group, a Naples, Fla.-based consortium of leading insurance and actuarial consulting firms, announced that Ryan S. Mitchell has been named president of its U.K.-based operation. Working out of RMC's London office, Mitchell will coordinate and oversee RMC's European reinsurance operations, the company said in a statement.
