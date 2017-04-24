R.I.P.: Three Marquee Restaurants Closing in Naples
The biggest and most surprising is Masa, the incredibly popular and award-winning D'Amico & Partners restaurant. It will be saying adios to its prominent Mercato corner location on May 6, the night after its annual Cinco de Mayo celebration.
