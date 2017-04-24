Pregnant teen lands Naples man in jail

Pregnant teen lands Naples man in jail

Marco Gomez, 33, of Naples, faces charges of lewd lascivious battery sexual act with a person between 12 and 15 years old a felony. Naples police contacted the Collier County Sheriff's Office April 18 about the report of Gomez having sex with a girl resulting in her pregnancy.

