Pregnant teen lands Naples man in jail
Marco Gomez, 33, of Naples, faces charges of lewd lascivious battery sexual act with a person between 12 and 15 years old a felony. Naples police contacted the Collier County Sheriff's Office April 18 about the report of Gomez having sex with a girl resulting in her pregnancy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|2 hr
|well hung in estero
|74
|Rule change lets boats approach Naples Pier, sp...
|17 hr
|Edith
|2
|Art Advice and List of 2017 Workshops with Lee ...
|17 hr
|Edith
|2
|Founder of Modern Widows Club researches Osa Jo...
|17 hr
|Edith
|2
|Why employees stay at the Best Places to Work
|17 hr
|Edith
|2
|Naples Zoo provides Easter celebrations
|Apr 18
|Ezra
|2
|Historical Society to propose initiatives to ke...
|Apr 18
|Ezra
|2
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC