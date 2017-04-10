Penn State Basketball: Buttrick Signs Letter Of Intent
Trent Buttrick has officially signed his National Letter of Intent and will join Penn State basketball for the 2017 season the program announced on Wednesday. Buttrick had verbally committed to the Nittany Lions back in February so Wednesday's news was an expected eventuality.
