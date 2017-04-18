Newmachine Releases 'Hell To Pay' Vid...

Newmachine Releases 'Hell To Pay' Video [News]

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Ultimate-guitar.com

Producer for the effort was Howard 'The Doctor' Lindeman . It was recorded at CVRS Studios in Naples, FL during October, November, and December of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naples Zoo provides Easter celebrations 3 hr Ezra 2
News Historical Society to propose initiatives to ke... 4 hr Ezra 2
News Supporting Lupus Awareness Sun NOYFB 2
News Man arrested for attempting to cash fake check ... Apr 16 Cuban Coffee 1
News Women arrested in Naples prostitution ring Apr 14 TNNF 2
Bicycle repair Apr 14 Macaroon 3
News 2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers strip club ... Apr 6 Club man 2
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,298 • Total comments across all topics: 280,396,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC