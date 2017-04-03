Naples man utilizes social media to sexually assault teen
A Naples man was arrested Friday accused of sexually battering a young girl after luring her on Snapchat and Facebook. Daryl Amador, 19 of Naples, was arrested for lewd lascivious battery on a person between 12 and 15 years of age, as well as using a computer to lure a child and traveling to meet them both felonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Sat
|Piter
|73
|Manatee County woman accused of...
|Mar 30
|andet1987
|3
|Armed robber forces victims to strip in Collier...
|Mar 25
|indaslammer
|2
|Suspect search underway after Naples bank robbery
|Mar 25
|indaslammer
|2
|Veronawalk (Nov '14)
|Mar 18
|VW Resident
|9
|Collier man arrested for allegedly torching ex-...
|Mar 15
|Edith
|2
|Faux freckles trend follows permanent makeup ta...
|Mar 15
|Edith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC