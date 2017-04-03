Naples man utilizes social media to sexually assault teen

A Naples man was arrested Friday accused of sexually battering a young girl after luring her on Snapchat and Facebook. Daryl Amador, 19 of Naples, was arrested for lewd lascivious battery on a person between 12 and 15 years of age, as well as using a computer to lure a child and traveling to meet them both felonies.

