Naples jewelry store robbers face federal charges

Three Florida men were indicted on federal charges after not only the burglary of a Naples jewelry store in 2016 but other robberies in the southern part of the state. Reiner Ocampo, 22 of Hialeah, Rafael Montalvo, 30 of Hollywood, and Osniel Munoz Frances, 24 of Hialeah, were indicted on federal charges for not only the November 2016 burglary, but for others as well.

