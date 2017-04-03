Naples City Council OKs River Park pr...

Naples City Council OKs River Park projects

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: World News Report

Mayor Bill Barnett on Wednesday vowed more outreach to the River Park neighborhood as the Naples City Council approved $120,000 in city redevelopment spending for the low-income area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naples Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers strip club ... Apr 6 Club man 2
Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10) Apr 1 Piter 73
News Manatee County woman accused of... Mar 30 andet1987 3
News Armed robber forces victims to strip in Collier... Mar 25 indaslammer 2
News Suspect search underway after Naples bank robbery Mar 25 indaslammer 2
Veronawalk (Nov '14) Mar 18 VW Resident 9
News Collier man arrested for allegedly torching ex-... Mar 15 Edith 2
See all Naples Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naples Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Collier County was issued at April 10 at 4:20AM EDT

Naples Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naples Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Naples, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,012 • Total comments across all topics: 280,184,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC