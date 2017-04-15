Man arrested for attempting to cash f...

Man arrested for attempting to cash fake check in Naples bank

There are 1 comment on the WINK-TV Fort Myers story from Saturday Apr 15, titled Man arrested for attempting to cash fake check in Naples bank. In it, WINK-TV Fort Myers reports that:

NAPLES, Fla. A 25-year-old man was arrested Friday after attempting to cash a fraudulent check, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said.

Cuban Coffee

Ruston, LA

#1 Sunday Apr 16
If you want to do this type of crime it is wise to prepare better than this 25 year old guy from the Miami area did.

Dumb crime attempt and he is busted.
