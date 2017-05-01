Large mulch fire burning in Collier County
A mulch fire off Immokalee Road is causing many of our viewers in northern Collier County and southern Lee County to smell smoke. It's burning about 10 miles east of I-75 next to Bird Rookery Swamp near Jones Mining Road, which is pretty far inland, but the wind is pushing the smoke west toward the coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Mon
|Horn1
|76
|Fewer Cuban rafts trying to reach US soil along...
|Sat
|Willy
|2
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Apr 29
|joe
|16
|Rule change lets boats approach Naples Pier, sp...
|Apr 24
|Edith
|2
|Art Advice and List of 2017 Workshops with Lee ...
|Apr 24
|Edith
|2
|Founder of Modern Widows Club researches Osa Jo...
|Apr 24
|Edith
|2
|Why employees stay at the Best Places to Work
|Apr 24
|Edith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC