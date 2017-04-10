Immokalee property taxes may rise if town incorporates
Studies show that property taxes will rise if that happens and some people aren't sure if the town can handle that. County staff estimates that each family living in Immokalee will pay 16 percent more annually in property taxes if the town incorporates.
