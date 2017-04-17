There are on the WINK-TV Fort Myers story from Monday, titled Historical Society to propose initiatives to keep Naples charming. In it, WINK-TV Fort Myers reports that:

The plan would allow guidelines for homeowners on construction and restoration, who would have the freedom to restore their homes at their discretion. Homeowners hope the proposed changes provide accessibility and clarity to other residents in the area.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.