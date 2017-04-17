Historical Society to propose initiatives to keep Naples charming
There are 2 comments on the WINK-TV Fort Myers story from Monday, titled Historical Society to propose initiatives to keep Naples charming. In it, WINK-TV Fort Myers reports that:
The plan would allow guidelines for homeowners on construction and restoration, who would have the freedom to restore their homes at their discretion. Homeowners hope the proposed changes provide accessibility and clarity to other residents in the area.
#1 Yesterday
Naples has grown tremendously over the past 35-40 years. The small old historic district is nice to see but it has lost most of its real significance even if people like to visit it and look around.
Back in 1945-1946 you had to wait until morning if you were driving through Naples late at night and needed to get gas for your car.
#2 20 hrs ago
Speaking of gas, take it.
