Henninga s 2.0 Delivers Pizza
Those "Argyle St." drumsticks with a Korean-inspired garlic-ginger sauce and the "Knights of Labor" maple-bacon knockouts are what I'd plan return trips for. Lucky me, the pizzeria, which specializes in Chi-town's deep-dish and ultra-crispy "cracker" crusts, relocated late last year to a more central location in Naples on Pine Ridge Road and Airport-Pulling Road.
