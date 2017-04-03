Gordon River Greenway expansion begins
Work began Monday on a $4.2 million project to expand the Gordon River Greenway, the nature path that starts at Golden Gate Parkway and loops around the Naples Airport. City leaders voted to add additional boardwalk paths through the mangroves and a bridge that will connect the greenway over the Gordon River to the future site of Baker Park.
Read more at NBC2 News.
