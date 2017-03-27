Golisano Children's Hospital Officially Opens
Chief Administrative Officer Kathy Bridge-Liles, philanthropist Tom Golisano, Medical Director Dr. Emad Salman, Alissar Salman, Lee Health CEO Jim Nathan and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Larry Antonucci join young patients in cutting the ribbon at the new Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida. The public remarks had just ended, the ceremonial ribbon had just been cut, and Dr. Emad Salman stood on the first floor of the new Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida and thought about what had just transpired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gulfshore Life.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|56 min
|Piter
|73
|Manatee County woman accused of...
|Mar 30
|andet1987
|3
|Armed robber forces victims to strip in Collier...
|Mar 25
|indaslammer
|2
|Suspect search underway after Naples bank robbery
|Mar 25
|indaslammer
|2
|Veronawalk (Nov '14)
|Mar 18
|VW Resident
|9
|Collier man arrested for allegedly torching ex-...
|Mar 15
|Edith
|2
|Faux freckles trend follows permanent makeup ta...
|Mar 15
|Edith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC