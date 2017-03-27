Golisano Children's Hospital Official...

Golisano Children's Hospital Officially Opens

Read more: Gulfshore Life

Chief Administrative Officer Kathy Bridge-Liles, philanthropist Tom Golisano, Medical Director Dr. Emad Salman, Alissar Salman, Lee Health CEO Jim Nathan and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Larry Antonucci join young patients in cutting the ribbon at the new Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida. The public remarks had just ended, the ceremonial ribbon had just been cut, and Dr. Emad Salman stood on the first floor of the new Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida and thought about what had just transpired.

