Fort Myers man sentenced to life in drive-by shooting death
A Fort Myers man was sentenced to life Wednesday in the drive-by shooting death of a woman sitting inside an apartment. Jurors found Sheddrick Brown guilty of killing 63-year-old Gloria Sparrow last April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 suspects on the run in Fort Myers strip club ...
|45 min
|Ice Man
|1
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Apr 1
|Piter
|73
|Manatee County woman accused of...
|Mar 30
|andet1987
|3
|Armed robber forces victims to strip in Collier...
|Mar 25
|indaslammer
|2
|Suspect search underway after Naples bank robbery
|Mar 25
|indaslammer
|2
|Veronawalk (Nov '14)
|Mar 18
|VW Resident
|9
|Collier man arrested for allegedly torching ex-...
|Mar 15
|Edith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC