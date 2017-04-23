Florida brush fire destroys 3 homes, residential evacuation lifted
Florida brush fire destroys 3 homes, residential evacuation lifted The 5,531-acre fire that has torn through Golden Gate Estates is now 20 percent contained. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2p9EnRY Fire Rescue teams work to keep the fire from spreading over the road on Friday, April 22, 2017 in Golden Gate Estates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Naples Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|10 hr
|Trump s Birtherex...
|13
|Founder of Modern Widows Club researches Osa Jo...
|16 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Art Advice and List of 2017 Workshops with Lee ...
|17 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Rule change lets boats approach Naples Pier, sp...
|17 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Why employees stay at the Best Places to Work
|17 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Naples Zoo provides Easter celebrations
|Apr 18
|Ezra
|2
|Historical Society to propose initiatives to ke...
|Apr 18
|Ezra
|2
Find what you want!
Search Naples Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC