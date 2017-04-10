Firefighter team injured during parti...

Firefighter team injured during partial collapse at Naples apartments

An apartment building in a Collier County complex collapsed as a result of a fire, according to North Collier Fire Chief James Cunningham. The collapse on the third floor caused injuries to a fire team that had to be pulled out.

