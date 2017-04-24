Fewer Cuban rafts trying to reach US soil along the Florida coast
The U.S. Coast Guard says Cuban migrants are less likely to use homemade rafts to try to reach Florida since the end of a policy granting residency to Cubans arriving on American soil. Lt. j.g. Kate Webb of Coast Guard Sector Key West said overall interdictions have dropped from as many as 25 a day to about 20 per month since President Barack Obama ended the "wet foot, dry foot" policy Jan. 12. Webb said Tuesday that up to 70 percent of interdictions now involve go-fast boats, not the rustic vessels called "chugs."
