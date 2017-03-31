Endocrinologist Jasper Opens Offices
Josephine V. Jasper, M.D., a board certified endocrinologist with twenty-five years experience, has opened offices in Marco Island and Naples. Prior to moving to Florida, Dr. Jasper was rated Top New Jersey Doctor 2015, and America's Best Physicians 2016.
