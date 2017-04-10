Dymotek Wins Plastics News Processor ...

Dymotek Wins Plastics News Processor of the Year Award

42 min ago Read more: Business Wire

Dymotek Corp. was recognized for manufacturing excellence, including financial performance, quality, customer relations, employee relations, industry and public service, and technology )-- Dymotek Corporation , a provider of world-class plastic molding and assembly solutions, today announced that the company has been named Plastics News 2016 Processor of the Year. The award recognizes companies in the plastics industry for manufacturing excellence.

