Dymotek Wins Plastics News Processor of the Year Award

Dymotek Corp. was recognized for manufacturing excellence, including financial performance, quality, customer relations, employee relations, industry and public service, and technology )-- Dymotek Corporation , a provider of world-class plastic molding and assembly solutions, today announced that the company has been named Plastics News 2016 Processor of the Year. The award recognizes companies in the plastics industry for manufacturing excellence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.