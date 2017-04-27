Chef Partners With Culinary Accelerator

Chef Partners With Culinary Accelerator

Three-Star Michelin rated Christian Le Squer will partner with Collier County's Florida Culinary Accelerator at Immokalee to boost food entrepreneurship in the region and help put Immokalee on the map as a food-manufacturing destination for aspiring chefs. Le Squer, who is the chef at Le Cinq at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris, has agreed to a one-year renewable contract with Economic Incubators, Inc., the non-profit that operates Collier County's accelerators.

