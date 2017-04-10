Big chef departure on Cannery Row as James Waller retires.
You know you've earned your sustainable chops when the Monterey Bay Aquarium 's Sustainable Foods Institute asks you to prepare food for its remarkable chefs, reporters and captains of industry. And now away he goes, at the end of the month, after 20 years in the kitchen, to a less harried life in Naples, Florida.
